Dhadak song Zingaat release LIVE UPDATES: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter burn the dance floor

Dhadak song Zingaat, which features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, is out. The track is the Hindi version of Zingaat from Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The Marathi film had received critical and commercial success upon its release and had featured newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead. The movie had been directed by Nagraj Manjule. The music of Sairat was composed by Ajay-Atul.

The lyrics of the Hindi version of Zingaat has been penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who had said at the trailer launch of Dhadak that writing the lyrics for the track was not easy. “People know the original songs by heart. It was a challenge. Happy that it has turned out so beautiful,” the lyricist had said. However, Zingaat is not the only song from Sairat that will feature in its Hindi remake. Another favourite from the Marathi film’s soundtrack called “Yag Lagla” has also been revamped for Bollywood lovers.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan.