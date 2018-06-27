Follow Us:
Dhadak song Zingaat release LIVE UPDATES: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter burn the dance floor

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2018 1:26:25 pm
Dhadak song Zingaat, which features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, is out. The track is the Hindi version of Zingaat from Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The Marathi film had received critical and commercial success upon its release and had featured newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead. The movie had been directed by Nagraj Manjule. The music of Sairat was composed by Ajay-Atul.

The lyrics of the Hindi version of Zingaat has been penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who had said at the trailer launch of Dhadak that writing the lyrics for the track was not easy. “People know the original songs by heart. It was a challenge. Happy that it has turned out so beautiful,” the lyricist had said. However, Zingaat is not the only song from Sairat that will feature in its Hindi remake. Another favourite from the Marathi film’s soundtrack called “Yag Lagla” has also been revamped for Bollywood lovers.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Live Blog

Dhadak song Zingaat release live updates: Follow all the latest updates about Dhadak song Zingaat, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

13:26 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Meghna Gulzar on Dhadak song Zingaat
13:10 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Farah Khan turns choreographer again

Dhadak song Zingaat has been choreographed by Farah Khan. She tweeted, "Worth coming out of Choreographic retirement for!! #Zingaat @karanjohar"

12:54 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Ajay on the difference between Marathi and Hindi versions of Zingaat

“The beginning chorus in the Marathi song was in English, while in the Hindi version, the chorus is similar to what we hear in Rajasthani songs,” said Dhadak music director Ajay Gogavale. 

12:51 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Amitabh Bhattacharya on Dhadak song Zingaat

“The Marathi song was released in the recent past and it is still fresh in the minds of people. It has also achieved cult status. There was no point replacing the word Zingaat, so I retained the word and rewrote the rest of the song in Hindi. I made sure that the fun element was intact. I hope people give this version as much love as the Marathi one,” Zingaat lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya said in a statement.

12:45 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Shashank Khaitan on Dhadak song Zingaat

"And here it is ... #Zingaat ... Music by the Brilliant Ajay Atul... Lyrics by the Magician Amitabh Bhatacharya ... Enjoy http://bit.ly/Zingaat_Hindi ... @karanjohar @ZeeMusicCompany @ZeeStudios_ @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH," Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan said via Twitter.

12:41 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Karan Johar on Dhadak song Zingaat

Sharing the song on Twitter, Dhadak producer Karan Johar wrote, "Come on! It’s time to do the #Zingaat! Song out now - http://bit.ly/Zingaat_Hindi Contest to start soon! Stay tuned @apoorvamehta18 @KuttySujay #Janhvi #Ishaan @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @AjayAtulOnline @OfficialAMITABH @ZeeMusicCompany #Dhadak"

12:37 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Watch Dhadak song Zingaat

Dhadak song Zingaat is the Hindi version of Zingaat from Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The Sairat song featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

