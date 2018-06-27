Dhadak song Zingaat: Ishaan Khatter’s no-holds-barred dance will force you to put on your dancing shoes

Dhadak song Zingaat: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor song is a quintessential party number. Dhadak song Zingaat: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor song is a quintessential party number.

“Zingaat”, the second song of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s starrer Dhadak, is out. A Hindi recreation of Marathi chartbuster of the same name, “Zingaat” has all the potential to become a hit. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by Ajay-Atul, the song is irresistibly catchy. It will make you hit the dance floor with its peppy beats and appealing lyrics. The one who has owned the video of the dance number is Ishaan who until now impressed fans with the innocence of his romance in the title track and trailer of Dhadak.

The way choreographer Farah Khan has made the young star dance is noteworthy. Debutante Janhvi is also a delight to watch only if you manage to move your eyes away from the male lead of the film. However, the chemistry between the two actors is impressive as they talk through their eyes.

The reprised version of the song is composed by Ajay-Atul who also composed the songs of the Marathi hit Sairat. Talking about the original song, Ajay said, “We knew that Zingaat would become popular in Maharashtra because of its tempo, rhythm and catchy words. Also, the lyrics don’t have any double meaning. However, we never thought that it would become so popular all over India, as well as across the world. We never expected it to be played at clubs in New York or on cruise ships in Singapore. The response was overwhelming.”

Describing the difference between the Hindi and the Marathi versions of “Zingaat”, Ajay said, “The beginning chorus in the Marathi song was in English, while in the Hindi version, the chorus is similar to what we hear in Rajasthani songs.” For those, who have watched the original song, the Hindi version of it might seem to be a little disappointing.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is a remake of Marathi hit Sairat. It will hit the theatres on July 20.

