Thursday, July 05, 2018
Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s number will remind you of your first love

Dhadak song Pehli Baar: The song beautifully captures the feeling of first love. Ishaan Khatter's character Madhukar sees Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor) and instantly falls in love with her.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2018 6:19:00 pm
The music album of Dhadak is finding many takers. People cannot get enough of the Hindi version of “Zingaat” and the title track of the movie. Today, the makers of the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer released “Pehli Baar”, which is a recreated version of Marathi song “Yad Lagla” from Sairat.

The song beautifully captures the feeling of first love. Ishaan’s character Madhukar sees Parthavi (Janhvi) and instantly falls in love with her. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s meaningful lyrics and Atul Gogavale’s voice add to the beauty of the love ballad. The song blends Western tunes and Rajasthani folk tunes.

Music composers Ajay-Atul have proved their expertise yet again with recreated version of “Yad Lagla”. Giving the song a pan-India appeal, the maverick composers have given hope to the otherwise dying Bollywood music. In Sairat’s album, Ajay and Atul incorporated a live orchestra comprising 66 musicians, including a 45-member string section, six-piece woodwinds, a 13-member brass section, one harpist and conductor Mark Graham.

Karan Johar described the essence of the song as he tweeted, “First love! Beautiful….innocent and so full of abandon! Experience that with #PehliBaar from #Dhadak!!!” Janhvi also shared a still of the song on her Instagram account.

ishaan khatter, janhvi kapoor in dhadak song pehli baar Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor share a sizzling chemistry in the movie. dhadak photos Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter plays the role of a young boy Madhukar in the movie.  dhadak movie stills Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter looks straight into Janhvi Kapoor’s eyes. janhvi kapoor photos from dhadak Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the romantic number. ishaan khatter images Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter looks promising.

While Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra, Dhadak is a beautiful and gritty tale of two lovers from Rajasthan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie is slated to release on July 20.

Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Follow all the celebrity and fan reactions to Dhadak song Pehli Baar featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

18:18 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Pehli Baar: Fan reactions
18:05 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Pehli Baar: Quick take

Indianexpress.com's Kameshwari says, "Pehli Baar that released today fails to have the impact equivalent to Yad Lagla from Sairat. The lazy writing is to be blamed for it. With a soulful tune as the backdrop, you expect poetic lyrics or at least sensible lyrics. I guess the writer lost track in an attempt to be realistic. As far as the screen presence is concerned, Ishaan Khatter is not ready to let the ball pass to Janhvi Kapoor's court. He is standing out in every frame."

17:57 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Varun Dhawan on Pehli Baar
17:32 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Karan Johar on Pehli Baar

Sharing the song Pehli Baar, Karan Johar wrote on Twitter: "The Burst of first love!!!! Love is in the air!!! #dhadak #PehliBaar http://bit.ly/PehliBaar_ @ZeeMusicCompany @DharmaMovies #ishaan @janhvi #Ajayatul @ShashankKhaitan"

