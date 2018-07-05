Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s number will remind you of your first love

The music album of Dhadak is finding many takers. People cannot get enough of the Hindi version of “Zingaat” and the title track of the movie. Today, the makers of the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer released “Pehli Baar”, which is a recreated version of Marathi song “Yad Lagla” from Sairat.
The song beautifully captures the feeling of first love. Ishaan’s character Madhukar sees Parthavi (Janhvi) and instantly falls in love with her. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s meaningful lyrics and Atul Gogavale’s voice add to the beauty of the love ballad. The song blends Western tunes and Rajasthani folk tunes.
Watch Dhadak song Pehli Baar starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter
Music composers Ajay-Atul have proved their expertise yet again with recreated version of “Yad Lagla”. Giving the song a pan-India appeal, the maverick composers have given hope to the otherwise dying Bollywood music. In Sairat’s album, Ajay and Atul incorporated a live orchestra comprising 66 musicians, including a 45-member string section, six-piece woodwinds, a 13-member brass section, one harpist and conductor Mark Graham.
Karan Johar described the essence of the song as he tweeted, “First love! Beautiful….innocent and so full of abandon! Experience that with #PehliBaar from #Dhadak!!!” Janhvi also shared a still of the song on her Instagram account.
A few stills from Dhadak song Pehli Baar
While Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra, Dhadak is a beautiful and gritty tale of two lovers from Rajasthan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie is slated to release on July 20.
Indianexpress.com's Kameshwari says, "Pehli Baar that released today fails to have the impact equivalent to Yad Lagla from Sairat. The lazy writing is to be blamed for it. With a soulful tune as the backdrop, you expect poetic lyrics or at least sensible lyrics. I guess the writer lost track in an attempt to be realistic. As far as the screen presence is concerned, Ishaan Khatter is not ready to let the ball pass to Janhvi Kapoor's court. He is standing out in every frame."
Sharing the song Pehli Baar, Karan Johar wrote on Twitter: "The Burst of first love!!!! Love is in the air!!! #dhadak #PehliBaar http://bit.ly/PehliBaar_ @ZeeMusicCompany @DharmaMovies #ishaan @janhvi #Ajayatul @ShashankKhaitan"