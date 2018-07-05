Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s number will remind you of your first love

Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter is head over heels in love with Janhvi Kpaoor. Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter is head over heels in love with Janhvi Kpaoor.

The music album of Dhadak is finding many takers. People cannot get enough of the Hindi version of “Zingaat” and the title track of the movie. Today, the makers of the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer released “Pehli Baar”, which is a recreated version of Marathi song “Yad Lagla” from Sairat.

The song beautifully captures the feeling of first love. Ishaan’s character Madhukar sees Parthavi (Janhvi) and instantly falls in love with her. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s meaningful lyrics and Atul Gogavale’s voice add to the beauty of the love ballad. The song blends Western tunes and Rajasthani folk tunes.

Watch Dhadak song Pehli Baar starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Music composers Ajay-Atul have proved their expertise yet again with recreated version of “Yad Lagla”. Giving the song a pan-India appeal, the maverick composers have given hope to the otherwise dying Bollywood music. In Sairat’s album, Ajay and Atul incorporated a live orchestra comprising 66 musicians, including a 45-member string section, six-piece woodwinds, a 13-member brass section, one harpist and conductor Mark Graham.

Karan Johar described the essence of the song as he tweeted, “First love! Beautiful….innocent and so full of abandon! Experience that with #PehliBaar from #Dhadak!!!” Janhvi also shared a still of the song on her Instagram account.

A few stills from Dhadak song Pehli Baar

Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor share a sizzling chemistry in the movie. Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor share a sizzling chemistry in the movie.

Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter plays the role of a young boy Madhukar in the movie. Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter plays the role of a young boy Madhukar in the movie.

Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter looks straight into Janhvi Kapoor’s eyes. Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter looks straight into Janhvi Kapoor’s eyes.

Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the romantic number. Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the romantic number.

Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter looks promising. Dhadak song Pehli Baar: Ishaan Khatter looks promising.

While Sairat was set in rural Maharashtra, Dhadak is a beautiful and gritty tale of two lovers from Rajasthan. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie is slated to release on July 20.