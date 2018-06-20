Dhadak title track: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter’s romantic number is a perfect mix of words and music

Dhadak title track featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has been released. Dhadak title track featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter has been released.

While people are still raving about the trailer of much-awaited film Dhadak, the makers have released the first song of the film – Dhadak Hai Na. The recently released title track of the movie gives an insight into the unconventional love story of Parthavi aka Janhvi Kapoor and Madhukar aka Ishaan Khatter. The song will tug at your heartstrings instantly. The romantic composition by music director duo Ajay-Atul is one that will stay with you for a long time.

The song is a perfect mix of beautiful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and melodious vocals by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal. The song transports you to an era of meaningful love ballads. Ishaan pursuing Janhvi makes for the most part of the visuals of this more than three-minute-long song. The innocence of the lovebirds will win you over and you will end up waiting for this love story to unfold on the silver screen soon.

Talking about the song, Ajay said, “When we first heard the narration of Sairat, we knew that it was going to be an epic love story. So, while composing the music of the film that thought remained at the core. “Dhadak Hai Na” is a completely new composition, but it was made with the same thought of creating something epic. Like Sairat, the music of Dhadak has the quality of being cinematic and dramatic. It’s made on an international soundscape and when listeners hear the theme song, I think they will feel the depth and the scale of the composition.”

Echoing Ajay’s thoughts, Atul added, “Whether you like classical music or modern pop, you will enjoy it equally. People will appreciate the sound and emotion of this love ballad. Dhadak Hai Na is a song that can literally make you fall in love.”

Movie buffs have high expectations from Dhadak, which is the Hindi remake of critically acclaimed Marathi drama Sairat. Dhadak, a Dharma Productions project, is set in Rajasthan and will hit the theaters on July 20. It also stars Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role.

