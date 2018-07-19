Dhadak screening: Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan watch Janhvi and Ishaan’s movie

Dhadak screening: Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha and others watched the movie on Wednesday. Dhadak screening: Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha and others watched the movie on Wednesday.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak hits screens on Friday. While audience’s verdict about this Hindi adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat will be out tomorrow, B-town celebrities have already watched the Shahshank Khaitan directorial. On Wednesday evening, the makers of Dhadak organised a special screening of the film. Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and many others came to watch the love story unfold on the big screen.

Dhadak is a story of Madhukar (Ishaan) and Parthavi (Janhvi) who fall in love with each other but have to fight their families and society to be with each other. Directed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame Shashank Khaitan, the movie is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie marks the debut of Janhvi in Bollywood and is Ishaan’s second film after Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds.

At the screening of the movie, Janhvi found the love and support of her family members. Daddy Boney Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor attended the screening of the movie.

Ishaan too had his family by his side at the screening of Dhadak. Mother Neelima Azeem and brother Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput were seen arriving for the screening.

Shashank Khaitan’s Dance Deewane team including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia, and Arjun Bijlani also watched Dhadak on Wednesday.

Yesteryear diva Rekha was also spotted at Dhadak screening. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who is constantly compared with Janhvi was also there at the screening along with other actors like Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and Huma Qureshi.

Dhadak releases on July 20.

