Dhadak movie release live updates: Janhvi Kapoor makes her Bollywood debut

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak has hit the screens finally. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak is an adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which had featured newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead.
The movie is expected to bring in the big bucks at the box office as it is the first time the audience will get to see late Sridevi’s daughter in action on the big screen. However, only time will tell if the Karan Johar movie will be able to repeat the success of Sairat.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan said, “When I saw Sairat, I was inspired as a filmmaker. I wanted to share that story in my own language. But of course, I have kept to the essence of Sairat. It’s a story that resonated with so many people. Also, I felt, what Sairat communicated — it should be said reiterated and shared constantly.”
"Saw #Dhadak last night and all I have to say is #JanhviKapoor & @imIshaanKhatter both are already stars! Their innocence & love will steal your hearts for sure! Loved it! @DharmaMovies @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_," Anil Kapoor wrote on Twitter.
"#DHADAK is @ShashankKhaitan finest work. Ishaan and Jaanvi are incredible in the film. It’s a film which will touch everyone’s heart and give an important message. Go catch it in the theatre. Shashank I’m so happy to see your growth but happier cause your the same person," Varun Dhawan posted on Twitter.
"ENJOYED #Dhadak !! #JanhviKapoor is so immensely watchable! She surprised me with her ENDEARING performance! @imIshaanKhatter is a completely ENERGETIC actor! @AjayAtulOnline ‘s title track is on LOOP! CONGRATS @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan for yet another BO success!," Ashutosh Gowariker said via Twitter.
Neha Dhupia tweeted: "Watched #dhadak last night I walked out with so many emotions,to begin with #jhanavi n #Ishaan are absolutely brilliant..they did nt get a single beat wrong,they performed like pros,danced like lightening and looked youthful and gorgeous. I’m blown away.. @karanjohar only u can."
Madhuri Dixit wrote on Twitter: "#Dhadak is so beautiful yet an intense film! I totally loved it @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan 💕 #Ishaan & #Janhvi I'm sure you will win over everyone with your wonderful performances. Sending out my best wishes to the entire team for the big release tomorrow!👍"
Sonam Kapoor posted on Twitter: "What a stunning debut @janhvikapoor so so proud! Moved beyond words. @ishaankhattar you are magnificent. And this is all thanks to @ShashankKhaitan who has brilliantly captured their innocence, vulnerability and strength! Stunned!!!!!!"