Dhadak movie release live updates: Janhvi Kapoor makes her Bollywood debut

Dhadak movie review and release live updates: Dhadak marks the silver screen debut of Janhvi Kapoor. Dhadak movie review and release live updates: Dhadak marks the silver screen debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak has hit the screens finally. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Dhadak is an adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which had featured newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead.

Also Read | Dhadak box office collection prediction: The Janhvi Kapoor starrer to earn Rs 6.5 crore on Day 1

The movie is expected to bring in the big bucks at the box office as it is the first time the audience will get to see late Sridevi’s daughter in action on the big screen. However, only time will tell if the Karan Johar movie will be able to repeat the success of Sairat.