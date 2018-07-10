Dhadak actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor bring Zingaat madness to Dance Deewane

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor promoted their upcoming film Dhadak on Dance Deewane, which is judged by “Dhak Dhak” girl Madhuri Dixit and director Shashank Khaitan. Along with the star cast, the show also hosted Karan Johar, who has produced Dhadak.
Ishaan and Janhvi would spread Dhadak magic on the stage as the two will dance on the super energetic track “Zingaat”.
Directed by Shashank, Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor.
In an interview with The Indian Express, Janhvi spoke about her character Parthavi and how it is different from Sairat’s Archie. She said, “I constantly feel judged and I won’t lie that there have been days when I have been down and out about it. But I love acting and nothing means more to me than being in front of the camera. I know that many people feel that I have got this opportunity too easily and I feel a sense of responsibility towards them. I want to work hard and prove myself.”
Dhadak is an adaptation of Marathi superhit Sairat. It will hit screens on July 20.
