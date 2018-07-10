Dhadak actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor bring Zingaat madness to Dance Deewane

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter visited the sets of Dance Deewane. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter visited the sets of Dance Deewane. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor promoted their upcoming film Dhadak on Dance Deewane, which is judged by “Dhak Dhak” girl Madhuri Dixit and director Shashank Khaitan. Along with the star cast, the show also hosted Karan Johar, who has produced Dhadak.

Ishaan and Janhvi would spread Dhadak magic on the stage as the two will dance on the super energetic track “Zingaat”.

Directed by Shashank, Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Janhvi spoke about her character Parthavi and how it is different from Sairat’s Archie. She said, “I constantly feel judged and I won’t lie that there have been days when I have been down and out about it. But I love acting and nothing means more to me than being in front of the camera. I know that many people feel that I have got this opportunity too easily and I feel a sense of responsibility towards them. I want to work hard and prove myself.”

Dhadak is an adaptation of Marathi superhit Sairat. It will hit screens on July 20.

Check out the photos of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter on Dance Deewane here:

Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor graced the reality show Dance Deewane, which is co-judged by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor graced the reality show Dance Deewane, which is co-judged by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Dhadak is an honest adaptation: Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor met “Dhak Dhak” girl Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges on Dance Deewane.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor met “Dhak Dhak” girl Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges on Dance Deewane.(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit and late actor Madhuri Dixit and late actor Sridevi ’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor were all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor showed great strength: Ishaan Khatter on Sridevi’s death

Dhadak marks Shashank Khaitan’s third collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Dhadak marks Shashank Khaitan’s third collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Dhadak producer Karan Johar also posed with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Dhadak producer Karan Johar also posed with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Director Shashank Khaitan and Ishaan Khatter’s candid moment before the duo shot for the reality show’s special episode. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Director Shashank Khaitan and Ishaan Khatter’s candid moment before the duo shot for the reality show’s special episode. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Dhadak is Janhvi Kapoor’s first Bollywood film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Dhadak is Janhvi Kapoor’s first Bollywood film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd