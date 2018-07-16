Dhadak celeb review: B-town gives a thumbs up to Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak will release on July 20. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak will release on July 20.

Dhadak seems to be getting the love of Bollywood days before its release. Dharma Productions held a special screening for the film over the weekend which saw B-town celebs all praise for the latest entrants into Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Sonam, who regularly posts adorable messages for her baby sister Janhvi, took to Twitter and wrote, “What a stunning debut @janhvikapoor so so proud! Moved beyond words. @ishaankhattar you are magnificent. And this is all thanks to @ShashankKhaitan who has brilliantly captured their innocence, vulnerability and strength! Stunned!!!!!!”

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja also put up some quirky messages in his Instagram stories for Janhvi and the team of Dhadak.

Anil Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Fanney Khan, also tweeted, “Saw #Dhadak last night and all I have to say is #JanhviKapoor & @imIshaanKhatter both are already stars! Their innocence & love will steal your hearts for sure! Loved it!”

Uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “#atthemovies #dhadak , an excellent film , extraordinary debut @janhvikapoor , a fantastic actor @ishaan95 , beautifully handled by a director par excellence @shashankkhaitan and a man with a vision 🙌@karanjohar”.

Sanjay’s wife and Janhvi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor shared her childhood pic with her daughter Shanaya on Instagram and wrote along, ‘What an amazing debut 🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 @janhvikapoor ❤️ #SoProudOfYou ❤️ such a mature performance 🙌🏽 #LOVEDDHADAK”

Actor Varun Dhawan, who also made his Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production in 2010 film Student of the Year, was full of support for team Dhadak, and this was visible in his Instagram stories too. He wished director Shashank Khaitan, who also helmed Varun’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Dhadak, which is a remake of Marathi hit Sairat, is set in Rajasthan and follows the love story of a rich girl Parthavi and a middle-class boy Madhukar. While fans wait for its box office verdict on July 20, its songs are already topping the charts.

