Dhadak trailer unveiled: Everything you need to know about Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut

After a long wait, Bollywood will finally have a new addition to its list of actors as Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut in the Hindi film industry with Dhadak. The film, an adaptation of Marathi superhit Sairat, will reach the cinemas on July 20. Despite it being an adaptation, the director of the film Shashank Khaitan, has said that the premise of the Hindi version of the movie is different from the original. Also starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead, Dhadak is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Until now Karan has released several posters of the film but today, the fans of Bollywood will see the first look of the movie with its trailer release. Before you witness the trailer, here are a few things that need to know about the romantic drama.

1. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter headline the movie

With Dhadak, moviegoers will watch the new generation of Bollywood spilling its charm on the 70mm screen. Debutante Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood’s starlet Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, will be seen romancing one film old Ishaan Khatter. After the sudden demise of the Chandni aka Sridevi, all the eyes are on her elder daughter Janhvi who is expected to carry forward the legacy of her mother.

Ishaan was last seen in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds. Though the film didn’t do well at the box office, Ishaan got a positive response for his performance. Being the brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan is already facing comparisons but he has told IANS, “We are brothers and people will try to see similarities between us. I don’t mind. Because on a personal level, I’ve always looked up to him.”

2. Adaptation of Marathi film Sairat

Filmmaker Karan Johar bought the rights of Marathi superhit film Sairat and decided to give the cinephiles a Bollywood version of it. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Sairat starring newbies Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, explored the caste dynamics of rural Maharashtra. It brought to the canvas the tragic story of star-crossed lovers. The film became a trendsetter in the Marathi cinema as it made it to the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Talking about the narrative of his film, Shashank Khaitan told PTI, “The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Sairat’) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another setup. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story.”

3. What late actor Sridevi said after watching the rushes of Dhadak

Recently, KJo sat down for a tell-all interview with the lead actor of his film Janhvi Kapoor for the Vogue magazine. In the interview, Janhvi talked at length about Sridevi’s reaction after watching 25 minutes of the film footage. Janhvi said, “She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve — she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me… ‘You can’t wear anything on your face.’ That’s all she told me, but she was happy.”

4. Dhadak posters and behind-the-scenes photos

The makers of Dhadak didn’t let the buzz around their film fade away during the entire shoot. From releasing several posters starring its lead actors to revealing off screen updates from the sets of the film, they did it all. Several shots of Janhvi from the film had a resemblance to her late mother Sridevi. The chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi also left the audience excited to watch this fresh on-screen couple painting the theaters red with their romance.

The latest posters of the film were shared by Karan with the caption, “#momentsofdhadak #dhadak trailer coming shortly!!!!!! The magic of immortal love begins……presenting JANHVI and ISHAAN !!!!! @ShashankKhaitan film releases 20th JULY 2018 #dhadak.”

5. Recreation of ‘Jhingat’ by Farah Khan

Choreographer Farah Khan has made Ishaan and Janhvi dance to the Hindi recreation of Marathi chartbuster “Jhingat” which made many music lovers put on their dancing shoes. With Farah choreographing the song, it will surely become a rage.

