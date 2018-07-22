Shashank Khaitan: Working with Madhuri Dixit was one of the reasons I said yes to Dance Deewane

Apart from Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan is also in news for judging reality series Dance Deewane. Apart from Dhadak, Shashank Khaitan is also in news for judging reality series Dance Deewane.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak released on Friday. The adaption of Marathi film Sairat is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Dhadak, the filmmaker is also in news for judging reality series Dance Deewane. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Shashank shared how the show came by his way.

He said, “The offer was quite an unexpected one. I was busy with Dhadak when I got a call from the channel. And when I heard that Madhuri Dixit was spearheading the judging panel, I thought why not.”

When asked if Madhuri was the prime reason for taking up Dance Deewane, the filmmaker smiled to say, “It was definitely one of the biggest reason. But to be honest, the format of the show really got me excited. We have three generations performing on the stage and it’s amazing to watch them. The contestants in the above-35 category have come out as a surprise. They are an example for people who feel they are not young enough to dance. Seeing them perform without any inhibition has been so inspiring. On their part, they are overjoyed to have got this opportunity to fulfill their dreams.”

Talking about his inclination towards dance, Shashank said, “Movies are my life, but I have always been really passionate towards dance. I remember I performed for the first time at a sangeet when I was just seven. From then I have been the star performer at all family functions. I have also trained in Bollywood dance for a few years. My love towards dance is quite clear in my movies. I think this was the perfect show for me as I am also quite a dance deewana.”

The writer-director further shared that he only tries to find the entertainment factor in the performances. “Bollywood might not be very technical as a form, but it is definitely an amalgamation of all kinds of dance. As a judge, I am not sound enough to check on the techniques, but I would know which act touches the heart. I am bringing my film experience to the table. I am looking out for that x-factor, that spark in the performances,” he said.

When asked about his experience of being in front of the camera, Shashank shyly replied, “It’s been embarrassing (tries to hides his face). I have always told my actors not to do touch-ups all the time. And now I am going through the same routine. But after the show, I have started understanding them better. I know it does take time to get ready and put on makeup. It’s a very unique experience for me and slightly funny.”

Television is known for its tiring long hours of shoot, but the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya director shared that he has been fortunate to work with a team that works really professionally.

Shashank’s mentor Karan Johar has judged numerous shows on TV. And when asked if KJo gave him any special advice, Shashank said, “Karan just told me to be myself. He said that the audience would only like me if I am real. Faking a personality in front of the camera never works.”

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, Dance Deewane airs every weekend at 9 pm on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd