Boney Kapoor on Dhadak: I was somewhere sure it would do very well

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor is elated with the success of his daughter Jahnvi’s debut film Dhadak. “I was somewhere sure it would do very well. I have told Janhvi to remain simple, honest, focused and hardworking as she has been so far,” Kapoor said in a statement here.

The film, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Ashutosh Rana, released on July 20. Zee Studios and Dharma Productions’ Dhadak has grossed Rs 60.48 crore worldwide. Though the film has done well at the box office, the critical response has been lukewarm. The film released in 2,235 screens in India and 556 overseas.

“We are overwhelmed and grateful for the fabulous response and the tremendous love the audiences have showered on Dhadak. We are thankful to director Nagraj Manjule for giving us Sairat, which makes for a great source to draw from.

Dhadak has done exceptionally well in all key metros and north markets, positive word of mouth is working for us,” Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, added, “The movie, in just its 3-day-run at the box office, has set new benchmarks for newcomers. And, what is more heartening is the love these newcomers, Janhvi and Ishaan are getting from heartland India.

Recently, while talking to SpotboyE, Boney Kapoor also opened up about the equation between his children and said, “They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened. They are all my blood and they had to come around.”

