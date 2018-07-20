Follow Us:
Friday, July 20, 2018

Dhadak composers Ajay-Atul roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat

Musicians Ajay and Atul are all set to create tunes for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. It is set to release on December 6, 2019.

New Delhi
Ajay-Atul and Ashutosh Gowariker photos Ajay-Atul and Ashutosh Gowariker are working together for Panipat.
National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul, whose music for Dhadak has turned out to be a hit, will be creating tunes for Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial Panipat.

The two are known for working on songs from hits like Agneepath, PK and Singham. They had also scored music for the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, as well as for its remake, Dhadak, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

Other than Panipat, the duo is currently working on projects like Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

Gowariker on Thursday took to Twitter, where he shared a string of photographs of himself with the musical duo.

“Food, conversations and music are in the air! Creation of the songs has begun for Panipat with the amazing Ajay and Atul,” the filmmaker captioned the image.

Panipat will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

Sanon had earlier spoken to IANS about working on Panipat, saying, “I am really thrilled about that film Panipat. I am very excited, although more of my scenes are going to be with Arjun Kapoor, but to share the same workspace with Sanjay sir is going to be great.”

 The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

