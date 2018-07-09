Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala Tirupati temple

Janhvi Kapoor offered prayers to Tirupathi Balaji with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor offered prayers to Tirupathi Balaji with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Amid the hectic promotional schedule of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor headed to Tirumala Tirupati temple with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Directed by Shashank Khaitaan, Dhadak marks the debut of late versatile actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi in the Hindi film industry.

Later, the actor was seen at Mumbai airport. The shutterbugs clicked Janhvi with her father and sister. Janhvi will soon resume promotions of Dhadak.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has already promoted Dhadak with her co-star Ishaan Khatter in Pune, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Janhvi and Ishaan have been leaving no stone unturned to spread the word about their upcoming film Dhadak, which is a Hindi remake of superhit Marathi film Sairat. They have also been winning social media with their cute posts.

“I really hope when the audience watches the film, they realize that it is a sincere adaptation and it’s a unique film in its own way. We have been really honest while making this film and we have sacrificed our blood, sweat and tears while making it. So, I hope our efforts will connect with the audience,” Ishaan had said about Dhadak at an event.

He also added, “Comparisons are bound to happen with Sairat because our film is an official adaptation of that film. I think Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru did an amazing job in Sairat.”

Dhadak will hit screens on July 20.

