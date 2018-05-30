Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor: After mom, now Khushi puts me to sleep

Janhvi Kapoor gets candid with Karan Johar about actors she admires. Janhvi Kapoor gets candid with Karan Johar about actors she admires.

Late veteran actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is waiting for her big debut with Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak. Some stills from the film have already guaranteed that Janhvi will definitely remind all the fans of her mother and iconic actor Sridevi but as everyone awaits its trailer, Karan Johar and his team revealed Janhvi’s first-ever magazine cover for Vogue. As soon as KJo shared the cover picture, congratulatory messages have been flooding Twitter and Instagram. Sonam Kapoor shared the image and recalled that on the same day (May 30) 10 years ago, she made her magazine cover debut with the same magazine.

But there is more to this magazine’s June issue. Apart from featuring the biggest debutant of the year, it also has her first interview, taken by the ace director Karan Johar himself. In the interview, Janhvi has spoken about being a fashionista, her bond with Sridevi and the actors who she really admires.

The actor has never shied away from talking about her mother Sridevi. Now that she is no more, Karan asked if Janhvi “feel a void, that you can’t turn to your mum now,” to which the actor replied, “Of course. I could always be the baby with her. When I’d wake up, the first thing I’d do was ask for her. I’d need her to put me to sleep sometimes and she literally had to feed me. The day before she left for the wedding, I had to shoot, but I couldn’t sleep, so I was like, “I need you to come and put me to sleep.” But she was packing, so by the time she came to me I was half asleep. But I could feel her patting my head.”

While one might have expected Janhvi to become mature and independent after Sridevi’s untimely death, the actor shares said the situation was just opposite. When Karan asked, “Do you feel more maternal with Khushi now?”, Janhvi said, “I’ve always been very bad at that. Khushi is very maternal with me. I am a full baby. She takes care of me. Now she comes and puts me to sleep sometimes.”

Janhvi was also asked to name a contemporary lead actor that she finds attractive on screen. She named Rajkummar Rao, Dhanush and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “They’re so good! I’m attracted to someone who can immerse me, and all these actors are so expressive,” she said.

This means more than good looks, it is the body of work that impresses Janhvi.

“Definitely. I’m not sure if I should say this, but after watching Bareilly Ki Barfi, I really wanted Rajkummar Rao to notice me, so I commented on all his photos. He’s the only person I’ve asked for a photo with.” And as far as female lead is concerned, Janhvi named Alia “is in top form.”



