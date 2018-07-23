Dhadak actor Aditya Kumar: I owe my success to Anurag Kashyap

Aditya Kumar praised Janhvi Kapoor and Ishant Khatter for their work in Dhadak, saying they are true professionals. Aditya Kumar praised Janhvi Kapoor and Ishant Khatter for their work in Dhadak, saying they are true professionals.

Actor Aditya Kumar, who is being praised for his performance in Dhadak, believes it takes time and hard work to get recognition in the industry. The actor, who shot to fame with the role of Perpendicular in Gangs of Wasseypur 2, plays Janhvi Kapoor’s brother in Dhadak which is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

“You need a godfather in the industry. For outsiders like us, it is very difficult to earn a name for ourselves. You need to have contact with the right kind of people,” Kumar, who comes from Bihar, told indianexpress.com.

The actor, however, asserts that ultimately it is one’s talent that can keep him going in the industry. “No matter if you are a star son or daughter. You need to have talent. Your surname doesn’t guarantee success,” said Kumar when asked about the easy entry for star kids in Bollywood.

However, Kumar praised Janhvi Kapoor and Ishant Khatter for their work in Dhadak, saying they are true professionals. “They never showed the star kids tantrum on the sets. They are thorough professionals. I am sure they also have realised before coming into films that it’s only hard work that counts,” said Kumar.

Talking about his association with Anurag Kashyap, who directed his debut film, Kumar said, “He is my godfather. The credit for my career goes to him.”

Kumar added that he hasn’t signed any new film but is hopeful of getting work after the success of Dhadak.

