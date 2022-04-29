scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Dhaakad trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s Agent Agni is the very definition of badass

Dhaakad trailer: Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It will hit cinema halls on May 20.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 29, 2022 5:58:40 pm
kangana ranaut, dhakaadKangana Ranaut's Dhaakad will release on May 20.

The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad dropped on Friday, and the actor has managed to leave fans astounded with her fiery avatar. Playing a spy named Agent Agni, Kangana promises to set the silver screen on fire with her action-packed avatar.

In the trailer, Kangana’s Agent Agni is seen taking orders from her ‘ringmaster’. Agni is shown as the perfect killing machine. She is soon ordered to work on India’s biggest human trafficking case, that’s being operated from the coal mines. And then emerges Arjun Rampal in his desi villain avatar. The next minute or so gives a glimpse of Kangana changing looks like a chameleon as she tries to solve the case. There is also a secret involved that leaves the otherwise ‘dhaakad’ spy in tears.

Also Read |Kangana Ranaut on playing Agni in Dhaakad: ‘My character will live in me beyond the film’

Talking about Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut had earlier said in a statement, “In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense. When Dhakaad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I’m all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film.”


Also Read |Kangana Ranaut on Tiku Weds Sheru: ‘It’s a love story in the midst of beauty and brutality of life’

“While constructing this character, we were clear that Agent Agni had to be one of a kind. We’ve seen no one as feisty and bold as her. It was reassuring to have someone like Kangana Ranaut with us who not just worked on the looks of her character, but went all out to get in perfect form for Dhaakad. She trained hard. She also got into the mindspace of the character wonderfully. When we saw her pulling off every single action piece with ease, we were all reenergized,” director Razneesh Razy Ghai added.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It will hit cinema halls on May 20.

