Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut’s Agent Agni sets screen on fire, asks ‘why should boys have all the fun?’

When it is Kangana Ranaut on the screen, you can expect both action and dhamaka, and Dhaakad’s teaser delivers on both counts. Dhaakad sees Kangana playing Agent Agni, a spy. True to the film’s name, she is fire on-screen.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Dhaakad world where Kangana gets into the killer mode. She packs punches and throws kicks like never before, and happily says, ‘Jism se rooh alag karna business hai mera.’ The film asks, ‘Why should boys have all the fun,’ which is true to Kangana’s off-screen personality too. The visuals of Dhaakad’s teaser are visually enticing with thrilling action sequences. As per Kangana, her character Agent Agni is all about “Action. Style. Thrill”.



Talking about Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut said in a statement, “In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense. When Dhaakad came my way, I felt happy to see that someone had dared to visualise a woman in a hardcore commercial film as an action heroine. I’m all for dare-devilry and doing something that pushes the envelope. There’s nothing that does it like a good commercial film.”

In the actioner, Kangana will be seen donning seven different looks. Dhaakad promises to be a perfect film for the audience of the genre with high-octane action sequences.

“While constructing this character, we were clear that Agent Agni had to be one of a kind. We’ve seen no one as fiesty and bold as her. It was reassuring to have someone like Kangana Ranaut with us who not just worked on the looks of her character, but went all out to get in perfect form for Dhaakad. She trained hard. She also got into the mindspace of the character wonderfully. When we saw her pulling off every single action piece with ease, we were all reenergized,” director Razneesh Razy Ghai said.

Apart from Kangana, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal as the antagonists. The makers also announced that the teaser will also have its big screen premiere with KGF 2 release.

After Dhaakad, which is set to release on May 20 this year, Kangana will be seen in Tejas, Sita and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama, titled Emergency. Currently, Kangana is basking in the success of her OTT debut Lock Upp, a reality show which sees her as a host.