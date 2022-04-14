Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut compared to Charlize Theron: ‘To be called better than the best action star in the world is…’

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad’s teaser was recently released by the makers. Ever since the release, many people have pointed out how athletic and agile Kangana looked as Agent Agni on screen.

Popular YouTuber Jaby Koay also reacted to the Dhaakad teaser and praised Kangana’s physique, stating that she looked better than Hollywood star Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde.

Kangana shared the snippet of Jaby comparing the two actors on her Instagram stories. She thanked Jaby for the high praise, writing, “Wow, thanks Jaby. But better than Charlize Theron…wow chief razylivingtheblues, we did it.”

In another Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut shared a look from her film Thalaivii, stating that Dhaakad was filmed right after she completed the political drama. “Dhaakad was right after Thalaivii, 20 kgs weight wasn’t my only challenge. My body was damaged in many ways. Today to be called better than the best action star in the world is a big compliment,” her note read.

Also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, Dhaakad will release in cinemas on May 20.