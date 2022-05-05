Dhaakad song She’s On Fire: Kangana Ranaut channels her inner ‘agni’ in this Badshah composition

Kangana Ranaut has released the first song from her upcoming film Dhaakad. Titled “She’s On Fire”, the song is picturised on Kangana and Arjun Rampal. Composed and penned by Badshah, “She’s On Fire” is crooned by Nikita Gandhi and Badshah.

Like all previous promotional videos of Dhaakad, here too Kangana looks fiery in her Agent Agni avatar. Arjun Rampal, who plays the villain in the movie, appears with a gun. Rampal is trying hard to give a bad boy vibe, but it is Kangana who steals the show.

Sharing her experience of shooting for the song, Kangana said in a statement, “I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. She’s On Fire showcases Agent Agni’s power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal.”

Composer-singer Badshah added, “The brief for the song was to compose a tune which would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters. The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another.”

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, action drama Dhaakad also stars Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. It will hit cinema halls on May 20.