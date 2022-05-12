scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Dhaakad new trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s Agent Agni is an unstoppable killing machine

Kangana Ranaut plays a spy agent out to capture Arjun Rampal's Rudraveer, who runs a human trafficking cartel in Dhaakad.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2022 7:23:02 pm
kangana ranaut dhaakadDhaakad will release on May 20.

Kangana Ranaut will showcase her ruthless side in her upcoming film Dhaakad. The makers dropped the second trailer of the actioner on Thursday, and it is far bloodier and intense. Kangana plays a spy named Agent Agni out to capture Arjun Rampal’s Rudraveer, who runs a human trafficking cartel.

The new trailer is loaded with a whole lot of action. It is noisy with little dialogue, suggesting the audience is in for high voltage action in Dhaakad. While the first trailer depicted the emotional side of Agni, the new trailer is all about the extent to which she can go to torture her enemies. There’s blood, gore and a lot of war cry.

We also get to see glimpses of Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in the new trailer. But, topping it all is Arjun Rampal’s antagonist avatar.

Watch Dhaakad trailer:

Kangana Ranaut said in a statement that she enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. “Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we’ve worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power,” she added.

Dhaakad is set to release in theatres on May 20.

