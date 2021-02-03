scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut rehearses for action sequence, appreciates technicians for their hard work

Kangana Ranaut believes the artistes and technicians do not work only for money and sometimes do not think about their well-being as well.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2021 10:00:53 am
kangana ranaut dhaakadKangana Ranaut shared a photo with the team of Dhaakad. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Twitter)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on the passion and commitment of the team of her upcoming action thriller Dhaakad.

Sharing photos from a coal mine where she rehearsed for an action sequence, Kangana wrote, “This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days.”

Kangana Ranaut also shared a video where she can be seen practising a fight sequence with her action directors giving her instructions. The actor believes the artistes and technicians do not work only for money and sometimes do not think about their well-being as well.

“This kind of passion and commitment that artistes and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way #Dhakaad,” tweeted Kangana.

Dhaakad, touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. It also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Talking about the film, Kangana earlier said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai, Dhaakad is slated to release on October 1.

