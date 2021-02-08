scorecardresearch
Monday, February 08, 2021
Dhaakad’s Agni is my depiction of the goddess of death: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut lead Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. It'll have a theatrical release on October 1.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | February 8, 2021 9:20:56 am
dhaakad film kangana ranautKangana Ranaut plays Agent Agni in Dhaakad.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared new stills from her upcoming film Dhaakad. The actioner, also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, is directed by Razneesh Ghai. It is set to have a theatrical release on October 1.

In the new stills, Kangana’s character of Agent Agni is armed with a machine gun, in the backdrop of a burning vehicle in what looks like the setup of an action sequence. Kangana tweeted the pictures and wrote, “They call her Agni… the brave one #Dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death … #Dhaakad.”

The makers had recently also revealed the looks of Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. While Rampal plays the main antagonist Rudraveer, Dutta will be seen as the ‘evil master’ Rohini.

In Dhaakad’s previous poster too, Kangana Ranaut flaunted a fierce look. She even called the movie, “India’s first female-led action thriller”.

Talking about the film Kangana earlier said, “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film.”

Written by Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, the action-thriller is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. The film also marks screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s first collaboration with Kangana Ranaut.

