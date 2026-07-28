Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dev Anand’s son, actor Suneil Anand dies at 70
Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand starred in Anand Aur Anand (1984), Car Thief (1986), Main Tere Liye (1989) and Master (2001).
Actor Suneil Anand, son of late actor-filmmaker Dev Anand, has died at the age of 70, his family announced on Tuesday.
Sharing the news, Suneil’s niece Gina Narang said in a statement, “With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together.”
After assisting his father, Dev Anand, on several of his directorial ventures in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Suneil Anand made his acting debut in Anand Aur Anand (1984), which was directed by the legendary actor-filmmaker. He later starred in Sameer Malkan’s Car Thief (1986), Vijay Anand’s Main Tere Liye (1989) and his directorial debut Master (2001), but none of the films found success at the box office.
Following Dev Anand’s death in 2011, Suneil Anand took over the reins of the production house Navketan Films.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05