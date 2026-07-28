Dev Anand’s son, actor Suneil Anand dies at 70

Actor Suneil Anand, son of late actor-filmmaker Dev Anand, has died at the age of 70, his family announced on Tuesday.

Sharing the news, Suneil’s niece Gina Narang said in a statement, “With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together.”

Dev Anand with his son Suneil Anand. (Express archive photo) Dev Anand with his son Suneil Anand. (Express archive photo)

After assisting his father, Dev Anand, on several of his directorial ventures in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Suneil Anand made his acting debut in Anand Aur Anand (1984), which was directed by the legendary actor-filmmaker. He later starred in Sameer Malkan’s Car Thief (1986), Vijay Anand’s Main Tere Liye (1989) and his directorial debut Master (2001), but none of the films found success at the box office.