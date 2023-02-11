Dev Anand’s one advice that Mumtaz still follows: ‘If you look beautiful even at 90, you will get boyfriends…’

Veteran actor Mumtaz has revealed the one piece of advice she received from late actor Dev Anand and how she has been trying to follow it to date. Mumtaz was one of the most popular female actors of the 1970s, who featured in hits such as Mela, Apradh, Nagin, Brahmachari, Ram Aur Shyam, Do Raste, Aap Ki Kasam and Khilona.

In a new interview with ETimes, Mumtaz shared that Dev Anand had told her to always look young and beautiful as that would ensure her boyfriends even when she turns 90. She said, “During Haré Rama Haré Krishna shoot, Dev Anand told me, ‘You are a beautiful girl. Your height, colour and body, you dance so well but always remember one thing, always take care of your hair, body and always try to look young. What is age? Age is a bloody number and nothing. You are what you look and if you look beautiful even at 90, you will get boyfriends who will be 30 years old.”

When Mumtaz got surprised at what the Johnny Mera Naam actor had said, he asked his manager to open the door of the room they were sitting in. He showed Mumtaz the three young girls who were waiting outside the room to meet him. “He opened the door and there were three girls who must be 24, 25 or 30. He said, ‘They all want a date from me now, so what is age baby?’ He must be 80 at the time,” Mumtaz shared. She further said that what Dev Anand told her stayed with her and now, “I can’t be Dev sahab, but I can copy him.”

During the interview, she added that she has been taking care of her body and makes sure she doesn’t eat anything after 6 pm. And now, her body has been so habitual of eating less that she loses weight even when she is not trying. Her sister often tells her not to lose weight as that makes her face looks dull. But Mumtaz admitted that she goes for fillers when her face looks dull but she doesn’t like botox. “Botox is terrible. It makes a person look artificial. I hate it,” she said.