Dev Anand made Govinda buy bungalows for his staff: ‘They are defaming you’

Govinda has maintained that more than his juniors and contemporaries, he spent the most time on set with his seniors, including legendary actors Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dev Anand. In fact, even those thespians looked out for him, from Kumar making him quit 25 films to take care of his mental health to Anand ensuring details of his private life don’t get leaked in public.

Why Dev Anand bought bungalows for Govinda’s staff

“One day, Dev sahab came to me and said, ‘Govinda, your drivers leak details of your personal life and defame you. Fire all four of them.’ When I told him that they have families and children, so would wish me ill if I fire them,” recalled Govinda. Anand then asked him to call the four drivers and asked them, “What should Govinda do so that you don’t wish him ill?”