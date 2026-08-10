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Dev Anand made Govinda buy bungalows for his staff: ‘They are defaming you’
Govinda recalled how his senior, Dev Anand, bought bungalows for his staff when he found out that they were leaking details of their boss' private life and wanted them fired.
Govinda has maintained that more than his juniors and contemporaries, he spent the most time on set with his seniors, including legendary actors Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dev Anand. In fact, even those thespians looked out for him, from Kumar making him quit 25 films to take care of his mental health to Anand ensuring details of his private life don’t get leaked in public.
Why Dev Anand bought bungalows for Govinda’s staff
“One day, Dev sahab came to me and said, ‘Govinda, your drivers leak details of your personal life and defame you. Fire all four of them.’ When I told him that they have families and children, so would wish me ill if I fire them,” recalled Govinda. Anand then asked him to call the four drivers and asked them, “What should Govinda do so that you don’t wish him ill?”
So, Dev Anand made them buy bungalow-like houses as compensation for Govinda firing them. “A heroine of mine went to that area (to look for a house). She saw my spotboy there. So, she said, ‘Mom, we won’t stay here. Govinda’s spotboy is living here!’,” the actor told ANI, laughing.
Govinda didn’t think twice before acting on Dev Anand’s advice. “I’ve always spent time with seniors. I’ve never made friends with youngsters. I’ve never partied at night. Not that I’ve ever gotten the time to do that,” claimed the actor. Like his senior Rajesh Khanna, even Govinda was infamous for coming terribly late on set for shoot.
Govinda defends coming late on set
Govinda argued that there was “no chance” that he could come on time on the set, given he was doing four to five shifts in a day. “It wasn’t only me who did as many shifts. Nobody forced me into doing as many shifts. People would come and insist I work with them, promising they’d somehow manage my time, but they didn’t end up doing that,” said the actor.
He also pointed out that thanks to him coming late on set, his co-actors, who would get charged per day on set, ended up becoming very rich. “I’ve done 43 films with Kadar Khan and 42 with Shakti Kapoor. All these people, who used to stay in flats initially, ended up buying bungalows. So, all of their homes and families have run smoothly. They all earned money at that time and advanced in their careers,” added Govinda.
Also Read — Govinda accepts wife Sunita Ahuja’s cheating claims: ‘Sad if you exit a mithai shop hungry’
He also explained that while punctuality is a virtue, it shouldn’t come at the cost of risking one’s health. “It’s good to come on time as long as you’re healthy. But if your health isn’t great, then everybody would turn into Govinda,” said the actor, laughing.
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