scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

When Dev Anand called Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram a ‘dirty film’, was offended by ‘camera focusing on Zeenat Aman’s body’

Dev Anand wasn't entirely pleased about the success of Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and called it a 'dirty film' for objectifying Zeenat Aman.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 4:15:48 pm
Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman starred in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Raj Kapoor revived his declining career with the superhit 1973 film Bobby, starring his son Rishi Kapoor. The film pulled the elder Kapoor out of a financial crisis spurred on by the failure of his 1970 passion project, Mera Naam Joker. So, all attention was understandably on the filmmaker’s follow-up to Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Would it cement his stature as a hitmaker, or would it be too esoteric for popular tastes?

The film also drew attention for what was perceived at the time as a rather racy portrayal of women. Starring Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, Satyam Shivam Sundaram was released in 1978, and went on to become a hit. But it wasn’t entirely without controversy. The film grabbed attention even before it had been completed, and later, a case was filed against the filmmaker for ‘moral depravity and shocking erosion of public decency’.

Also read |‘Rajiv Kapoor said I may be Raj Kapoor’s son but I have nothing’: Dalip Tahil shares details, says nepotism debate is futile

Journalist Vir Sanghvi recalled in his autobiography, A Rude Life, how interested around the film peaked when pictures of Zeenat Aman were leaked from the set, revealing her in clothes that were deemed too scanty for Indian sensibilities. Raj Kapoor sued the publication that ran the pictures, leading to more attention.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sanghvi, who interviewed the filmmaker at Mumbai’s famed RK Studios, wrote that he described the film in ‘philosophical terms’. “Take a stone. It is just a stone. But you put some religious marking on it and it becomes God. It is how you see things that matters. You hear a beautiful voice. But only later do you discover that it comes from an ugly girl…”

Best of Express Premium

(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik PatelPremium
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik Patel
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific blocPremium
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific bloc
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plansPremium
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plans
Opinion: Decolonising science in Indian educationPremium
Opinion: Decolonising science in Indian education
More Premium Stories >>

He was talking about singer Lata Mangeshkar, with whom he had a fallout because of similar comments that he had made about the difference between her face and her voice. Asked about the attention that Aman’s set pictures drew, he said, “Let them come to see Zeenat’s body. They will go out remembering my film.”

Read more |When Rishi Kapoor left home with mom Krishna due to Raj Kapoor’s affair with Vyjayanthimala: ‘My mother put her foot down’

Satyam Shivam Sundaram was released around the same time as Dev Anand’s Des Pardes, which also did the duty of reviving its star’s fading career. But Dev Anand didn’t seem too pleased with Raj Kapoor’s success. He was quoted by Sanghvi as saying about Satyam Shivam Sundaram, “It’s a dirty film. Did you notice how the camera kept focusing on Zeenat’s body? Dirty!”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar turns 50 throwback photos with besties Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol
Karan Johar turns 50: His throwback photos with besties Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement