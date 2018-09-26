On Dev Anand’s 95th birth anniversary, a look at rare photos of the actor

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 26, 2018 11:51:13 am
Dev Anand is one of the most loved and revered actors of Hindi cinema, and not without reason. His enigmatic screen presence, his unique sense of fashion and his conventional good looks are few of the many reasons his name still commands such respect and love. Of course, the fact that he starred in some of the gems of Indian cinema like Guide, CID, Jewel Thief, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Paying Guest also helps. On his 95th birth anniversary, here’s looking at some rare photos of the Bollywood actor.
