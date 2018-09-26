On Dev Anand’s 95th birth anniversary, a look at rare photos of the actor

On Dev Anand’s birthday, take a trip down the memory lane (Photo: Express Archive) On Dev Anand’s birthday, take a trip down the memory lane (Photo: Express Archive)

Dev Anand is one of the most loved and revered actors of Hindi cinema, and not without reason. His enigmatic screen presence, his unique sense of fashion and his conventional good looks are few of the many reasons his name still commands such respect and love. Of course, the fact that he starred in some of the gems of Indian cinema like Guide, CID, Jewel Thief, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Paying Guest also helps. On his 95th birth anniversary, here’s looking at some rare photos of the Bollywood actor.

Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman in a still from 1956 film CID. (Photo: Express Archive) Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman in a still from 1956 film CID. (Photo: Express Archive)

Dev Anand and Dev Anand and Simi Garewal flash a smile for the camera. (Photo: Express Archive)

South superstar South superstar Kamal Haasan and Dev Anand pose for shutterbugs. (Photo: Express Archive)

Dharmendra and Dev Anand shake hands. (Photo: Express Archive)

Nutan, Shubha Khote and Dev Anand share a light moment. (Photo: Express Archive) Nutan, Shubha Khote and Dev Anand share a light moment. (Photo: Express Archive)

Lata Mangeshkar and Dev Anand share a sweet moment. (Photo: Express Archive) Lata Mangeshkar and Dev Anand share a sweet moment. (Photo: Express Archive)

Dev Anand with Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Express Archive) Dev Anand with Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Express Archive)

Dev Anand with Dev Anand with Kishore Kumar at an event. (Photo: Express Archive)

