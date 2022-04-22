Incredibly detailed Kapoor family tree unites them with Bhatts, Bachchans and many exes. See here

A Bollywood fan has compiled an extensive Kapoor family tree, now updated with the Bhatt family, after the marriage of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The family tree was posted on Twitter shortly after Ranbir and Alia’s wedding last week, and has proven to be popular among Bollywood fans.

Shared by the Beth Loves Bollywood account, the tweet has accumulated nearly 1500 ‘likes’ and has been shared by other accounts as well, sometimes without a due credit.

ATTENTION: the Kapoor family tree has been updated. Permalink to a pdf: https://t.co/lsCZ6HuCNk pic.twitter.com/m6t8QaGhcB — Beth Loves Bollywood (@bethlovesbolly) April 14, 2022

While many loved the detailed family tree, which goes back to Prithviraj Kapoor’s first generation of the Kapoor family, others wondered why it includes ex-partners. The family tree highlights how interconnected Bollywood actually is–even the Bachchan family and Dilip Kumar are connected to the Kapoors.

Some wondered why distant relatives haven’t been included in the family tree. One person commented, “You could add the Romesh Thapar family as well! Sanjana Kapoor married to Valmik Thapar now!” The original poster replied, “I generally don’t include people not in the film industry. There’s explanatory text about this on the left side.”

Another person joked that they have the Kapoor family tree memorised, but can’t seem to remember their coursework. “Organic chemistry is easier than this though,” another Twitter user joked back.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot last week after dating for over five years. They got married in their Bandra home, in the presence of close friends and family. Alia shared the first pictures of them as husband and wife on Instagram. A part of her note read, “Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”