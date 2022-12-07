scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Despite Katrina Kaif’s disapproval, Vicky Kaushal posts fun new video: ‘I can’t help it’

Vicky Kaushal has been promoting Govinda Naam Mera. He recently shared a video dancing on the film's song 'Kya Baat Hai'.

vicky kaushal katrina kaifVicky Kaushal shared a video of himself on Instagram against Katrina Kaif's wish. (Photto: Pen India Ltd., Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)
Actor Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the release of his first-ever typical masala Bollywood film, Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Ahead of the release, Vicky is doing everything it takes to create buzz around his film. He recently shared a reel on Instagram performing on the film’s latest song “Kya Baat Hai”, but his wife Katrina Kaif doesn’t approve of it. Still, Vicky is hopeful one day she will appreciate his videos.

In the reel, shared by Vicky on his Instagram account, he seems to be having fun while performing on “Kya Baat Hai.” But in the caption, he mentioned that Katrina has requested him not to make such videos. He wrote, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!” 🤷🏽‍♂️😎🕺🏽.”

Also read |Vicky Kaushal says wife Katrina Kaif has ‘lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema’: ‘She gives me very specific, constructive feedback’

 

While Katrina didn’t comment on the video, Vicky’s fans said even she should join him in these videos. One of the comments read, “One with the wife please ❤️.” Another user wrote, “Even Katrina Mam should join too. ❤️❤️.” A few fans also asked Vicky to not listen to his wife as they love his videos. “Your wife is wrong… we LOVE THESE VIDS!!!!!!❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥,” read a comment. However, a couple of them didn’t like Vicky’s clean-shaven look and requested him, “Bhai shave mt kra kr yrr😂😂😂.”

Also read |Katrina Kaif ‘hated’ Vicky Kaushal when he showed off his ‘effortless’ process: ‘He didn’t make a single mistake, I hated him’

Vicky and Katrina will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. They had intimate wedding celebrations which were attended only by their close friends and family members.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 02:26:07 pm
