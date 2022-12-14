Designer Shaleena Nathani on styling Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang: ‘Both of them were supposed to look…’

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s look in the recently released track Besharam Rang is created a lot of the buzz for their upcoming film Pathaan. While both the actors raised the hotness quotient with their beach-side party look, their styling Shaleena Nathani says that the idea behind making them look sensuous was to present them in a never-seen-before avatar.

In the song Besharam Rang, Deepika and Shah Rukh enjoy a carefree party in scenic location of Spain as they dance and woo each other.

Talking about styling them, Shaleena says, “The brief started off with Sid (Siddharth Anand) telling me what the mood of the song was because this is in the film. It’s connected to the story of the movie so it’s kind of a part where she is very carefree and both of them were supposed to look like they’ve never been presented like this before.”

She adds, “SRK is supposed to look like he is not supposed to be in the film and she is, of course, is supposed to look her sexiest best. I think what is great about Sid is that he gives me the brief and lets me take it from there which is very important in any relationship where you trust the other person. He had given me a lot of freedom and put a lot of trust in me which is why all of us were able to give our best to this film.”

Besides highlighting the effort she and her team have gone through to make the two actors look effortlessly stylish, Shaleena also credits Shah Rukh and Deepika’s personalities for carrying the look so well.

She says, “I also could not have asked for two better actors to dress because there are no two people who carry clothes off better than they do. We did not approach it as a dance number, but what’s great is that we looked at it as a mood where two people would be wearing clothes as they stepped out to go for a party. All this was incorporated in the song which was really nice for me so the clothes were still real that a girl or a guy can wear on a normal basis. So it was a bit of elevated casual fashion for me.”

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Aanand, also stars John Abraham in a pivotal character is set to release in theatres on January 25. Post this, Shah Rukh has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

Deepika will be seen in a cameo in actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s upcoming release Cirkus. The couple has danced together in the film’s song Current Laga.