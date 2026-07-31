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‘Deool Band 2, Laalo made more money than Alpha’: Producer says ‘stars don’t matter’
Producer Shailendra Singh said that a big budget film like Alpha couldn't match the collections of smaller regional films like Laalo and Deool Band 2.
Bollywood has been experiencing more misses than hits at the box office and while a film like Dhurandhar The Revenge did some excellent business at the box office, crossing Rs 1800 cr worldwide, no other Indian film has even made half that amount of money. Yet, several big-budget films release almost every month. Recently, producer Shailendra Singh spoke about the same when he compared Alpha, the Alia Bhatt film which was produced by YRF, and was mounted on a big scale, to smaller regional films like Laalo and Deool Band 2, that performed better than Alpha.
Shailendra, in a chat with Cyrus Broacha, on his YouTube channel, said that the failure rate in Bollywood is as high as 94 percent and added that it doesn’t matter who stars in the film, and only stories matter. He claimed that the Gujarati film Laalo made Rs 140 crore, and the Marathi film Deool Band 2 made over Rs 90 crore, while Alia’s film couldn’t even cross the Rs 50 crore mark.
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The Alia Bhatt film made only Rs 58.60 crore in India during its run, and its worldwide collection couldn’t cross the Rs 100 cr mark, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.
In the case of Laalo, the film was made on a minimal budget of Rs 1.2, and went on to make Rs 120 crore at the box office, which means that the film made over 9,900 % return on its original investment. Even Deool Band 2, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 8-10 crore, earned Rs 120 crore at the box office.
Shailendra said, “The story has to be correct and it has to be mounted right.” He then added, “I could imagine a Deepika Padukone being an aggressive revenge taker and Madhuri Dixit in her olden days, in a different way… You don’t have to be sword and guns, you can take revenge. Women are powerful. Violence doesn’t have to be physical, it can be mental too.”
Alpha failed to make a mark at the box office right from the beginning as the film opened with just Rs 9.25 cr, which was the lowest for any YRF Spyverse film so far. In the days that followed, the film saw a slight uptick in collections during the first weekend, but soon after, the collections dropped massively. The film did not receive good reviews so the word of mouth did not help the film either. YRF has not declared the budget of the film, but one can safely presume that the film was made on a massive budget as its cast members included the likes of Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and a cameo by Hrithik Roshan.
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