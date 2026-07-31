‘Deool Band 2, Laalo made more money than Alpha’: Producer says ‘stars don’t matter’

Bollywood has been experiencing more misses than hits at the box office and while a film like Dhurandhar The Revenge did some excellent business at the box office, crossing Rs 1800 cr worldwide, no other Indian film has even made half that amount of money. Yet, several big-budget films release almost every month. Recently, producer Shailendra Singh spoke about the same when he compared Alpha, the Alia Bhatt film which was produced by YRF, and was mounted on a big scale, to smaller regional films like Laalo and Deool Band 2, that performed better than Alpha.

Shailendra, in a chat with Cyrus Broacha, on his YouTube channel, said that the failure rate in Bollywood is as high as 94 percent and added that it doesn’t matter who stars in the film, and only stories matter. He claimed that the Gujarati film Laalo made Rs 140 crore, and the Marathi film Deool Band 2 made over Rs 90 crore, while Alia’s film couldn’t even cross the Rs 50 crore mark.