Deool Band 2 director on backlash over Shah Rukh Khan’s support: ‘Give credit where due’

In recent days, Marathi film Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2 has emerged as a strong box office performer. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed over Rs 82.19 crore in India, an outstanding figure considering its reported production budget of just Rs 8-10 crore. What has added to the film’s visibility is a recent claim by director Pravin Tarde, who stated that Shah Rukh Khan had stepped in to help the project at a crucial stage when the team was facing financial constraints.

However, his comments triggered a backlash online, prompting the filmmaker to address the controversy through a video posted on Instagram. In the clip, he said, “I’ve been travelling across Maharashtra all this while, yet nobody seemed to notice me. But the moment I mentioned the name of a Bollywood star, everyone’s pens started moving at once. Some people had already tried hard to stop the film, but they couldn’t. So now, why are they fighting it through indirect means? This film has come this far without the backing of any so-called big names or influential figures, because the efforts behind it have been honest and sincere. Thank you, everyone.”