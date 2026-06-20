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Deool Band 2 director on backlash over Shah Rukh Khan’s support: ‘Give credit where due’
Deool Band 2 director says the moment he revealed Shah Rukh Khan had helped the film, a wave of negativity around the movie began.
In recent days, Marathi film Pravin Tarde’s Deool Band 2 has emerged as a strong box office performer. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed over Rs 82.19 crore in India, an outstanding figure considering its reported production budget of just Rs 8-10 crore. What has added to the film’s visibility is a recent claim by director Pravin Tarde, who stated that Shah Rukh Khan had stepped in to help the project at a crucial stage when the team was facing financial constraints.
However, his comments triggered a backlash online, prompting the filmmaker to address the controversy through a video posted on Instagram. In the clip, he said, “I’ve been travelling across Maharashtra all this while, yet nobody seemed to notice me. But the moment I mentioned the name of a Bollywood star, everyone’s pens started moving at once. Some people had already tried hard to stop the film, but they couldn’t. So now, why are they fighting it through indirect means? This film has come this far without the backing of any so-called big names or influential figures, because the efforts behind it have been honest and sincere. Thank you, everyone.”
Tarde then quoted a line from a poem by Marathi writer Vinda Karandikar, which roughly translates to: “Your stature does not increase by denying someone their due. Always remember to give credit to those who deserve it.” He further added, “Whether it’s Pitya (the character in the film) or Shah Rukh Khan, it doesn’t matter. If someone has helped you, you should be able to openly acknowledge it and appreciate them publicly.”
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Shah Rukh Khan’s support for the film
To those unaware, Tarde had earlier spoken about approaching Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), the digital format required for theatrical release. While the makers had initially estimated the cost at around Rs 12 lakh, they were later confronted with a revised quote of nearly Rs 42 lakh, a sum beyond their reach.
Recounting the situation in an interview with Abhijat Marathi Filmy, Tarde said, “The bill came to Rs 42 lakh. We didn’t have that kind of money, nor did we have any source from where we could arrange it. We approached Red Chillies and explained our situation. We told them that it was a Marathi film, a regional film, and our budget was limited. But we wanted to release it on a large scale and requested their support.”
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According to Tarde, the request eventually reached Shah Rukh Khan, who was informed by his team that the film was a well-made emotional drama, but the makers were unable to afford the DCP. The response, he claimed, was immediate. “He simply said, ‘Waive off their bill.’ He told them, ‘It’s a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later. If it’s a good film, give them the DCP.’ They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money. I credit all these people for the success of the film.”
Tarde also added that he would like to personally screen the film for Shah Rukh Khan.
About Deool Band 2
Directed by Pravin Tarde, Deool Band 2 stars Snehal Tarde in the lead role, with veteran actor Mohan Joshi reprising his character of Swami Samarth from the original film. The story addresses the issue of farmer suicides while examining the complex tension between faith and atheism.
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