This is what Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s New Year spread looked like, watch

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in New Year at their home in Mumbai with close friends and family. Alia had shared several pictures from the pyjama party that the couple had hosted. Now, the fans of the actors have also gotten a glimpse into the food that was served at the party. The chefs who prepared the food shared a video of all the food items they prepared for the party.

The video was shared on the Instagram account of Private Chef’s Club which featured the chefs cooking up a storm. It included baos, spring rolls, crab and shrimp shumai, truffle dumplings, and corn curd, among other things. The video also had the chefs striking a pose with Alia and Ranbir and others guests of the party including Aditya Roy Kapur and Shaheen Bhatt.

The caption of the video read, “BTS 📸 from the NYE private dinner we cooked for our all time favourites @aliaabhatt #RanbirKapoor ❤️.” Another chef from the team shared pictures from the party and wrote, “What a great start to the year 💪🏽. #privatechef #theprivatechefsclub #nye #newyear #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #mumbai.”

Alia, who became a mother in November last year, had earlier posted photos from the celebrations and captioned her post, “Happy new new… with my loveliest ones.” She shared a group photo with all the guests sitting at the table decorated with candles and a lot of drinks.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will hit screens on April 28, 2023. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor unveiled the teaser of his next, Animal on New Year’s eve.