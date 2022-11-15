Delhi murder: Swara Bhasker reacts to ‘horrifying, gruesome’ killing of Shraddha Walker, wants Aaftab Poonawala to get ‘harshest’ punishment

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who is quite active on social media and often shares her views on the day-to-day happenings in the country, reacted to the murder of a young woman by her live-in partner in Delhi. The actor hoped that the accused gets the ‘harshest’ punishment.

Shraddha Walkar (27) was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala (28) in Delhi. He cut her body into several pieces and dumped them in the Mehrauli jungle over the months.

Reacting to a journalist’s tweet, Swara wrote on Twitter, “NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. #shradhha.”

NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. #shradhha 💔 https://t.co/W4w10JjdDf — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 14, 2022

Swara is currently in Egypt to attend the Cairo International Film Festival. The actor had shared a picture of herself with her team from the airport a couple of days ago and had captioned them, “Cairo calling!!! Team Swara heading to the land of the Nile, the land of the Pharoahs, of the pyramids, of Arabian nights and of the Cairo International Film Festival! 🤩🤗🌎✨💛 #CIFF44

@CairoFilms.” She is a member of the International Competition jury at the film festival.

Swara Bhasker was last seen in the comedy-drama film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, co-starring Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania. The actor will be next seen in Mrs Falani where she will be essaying nine different characters.