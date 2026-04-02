As the Delhi High Court reserves judgment in Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case, the actor makes an emotional appeal: ‘Send me to jail five more times’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict in a cheque bounce case involving actor Rajpal Yadav, who was briefly lodged in Tihar Jail earlier this year in connection with the matter. The case was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who raised concerns over inconsistencies in the actor’s position on repaying the outstanding amount. During the hearing, the court observed, “I am not getting my answers. The undertaking said something else, and now you are saying something else.”

‘Send me to jail five more times’: Rajpal Yadav

Representing the complainant, advocate Avneet Singh Sikka argued that Rajpal Yadav had already accepted his conviction and could not now avoid liability. He pointed out that a revision plea filed in 2024 came with an unexplained delay of 1,894 days and did not justify condonation. He also maintained that serving a sentence does not extinguish financial responsibility, adding that repeated assurances of repayment had not been honoured, prompting action under the Negotiable Instruments Act.