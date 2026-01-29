Delhi High Court rejects Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit against Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood

Delhi HC ruled that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case. However, the Court advised Wankhede to approach a court of competent jurisdiction.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiJan 29, 2026 12:26 PM IST
Sameer WankhedeSameer Wankhede filed defamation case against Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan.
In a major relief to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, the Delhi High Court has rejected Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit against Aryan’s Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood. In its verdict, the Court ruled that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case. However, the Court advised Wankhede to approach a court of competent jurisdiction.

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav delivered the verdict and said, “This Court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the plaint. The plaint is returned to the plaintiff to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction. Application, if any, stands dismissed.”

What was the Aryan Khan case?

Wankhede had arrested Aryan Khan in 2021 when he was serving as the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He had arrested Aryan under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) following a drug raid conducted at a cruise party in Mumbai. After spending 25 days at the Mumbai Central Prison and being denied bail four times, Aryan was finally granted bail in October 2021.

What is Wankhede’s defamation case against Aryan Khan?

Later, Wankhede filed a defamation case against Aryan Khan, demanding Rs 2 crore in damages. He accused Aryan of a “false, malicious, and defamatory” portrayal in his directorial debut Ba**ds of Bollywood by showing a character resembling him and allegedly mocking him. He claimed that the character was conceptualised with the intention of maligning his personal and professional image.

Also Read | With Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Aditya Chopra told us not to rebel and question authority figures; 30 years later, his message rings just as loud and clear

His statement said, “Sameer Wankhede, IRS Officer, has filed a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking reliefs in the nature of permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the OTT platform, Netflix and others, having been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video produced by Red Chillies and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions.”

