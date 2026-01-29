Delhi High Court rejects Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit against Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood

In a major relief to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, the Delhi High Court has rejected Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit against Aryan’s Netflix show The Ba**ds of Bollywood. In its verdict, the Court ruled that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the case. However, the Court advised Wankhede to approach a court of competent jurisdiction.

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav delivered the verdict and said, “This Court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the plaint. The plaint is returned to the plaintiff to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction. Application, if any, stands dismissed.”