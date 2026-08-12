‘Who is immune from all this?’: Delhi HC refuses blanket ban on Janhvi Kapoor’s fan clubs

Like a host of celebrities, including several of her colleagues, Janhvi Kapoor also moved Delhi High Court in order to protect her personality rights. Her counsel listed down 4,000 web links, including those of her fan pages on social media, which contain abusive comments and criticism of her work, along with using deepfake and Artificial Intelligence to misuse her for pornographic content and misrepresent her by selling goods or services in her name.

However, the Delhi High Court has refused to impose a “blanket ban” on all fan clubs associated with the actor, noting that criticism and online abuse have become part of public life and that even the judiciary is not immune to such commentary.

“Where there is obscenity or monetising or extremely egregious or inappropriate content, I am with you, but how can you shut down all fan clubs? Who is immune from all this today? Anybody who is in public domain, they are being abused left, right, and centre. So what? We are abused, that’s different. But you are in public domain,” said the judge.

“How do we draw the line? In law, we can only do so much and no more. To completely restrain everything cannot be the approach,” it stated, as per Live Law, adding, “We will draw a line, but where do we put the line? Today, many people are trying to hide their wrongdoings by saying celebrity or personality rights. How can court allow that?”



The judge also noted that while some fan clubs may be involved in the “commercial exploitation” of Janhvi’s personality rights, not all of them are necessarily “offending”. “A part of it may be satire or critical of your work,” the judge said.

The court also asked her counsel to divide and categorise the 4,000 URLs under three categories — “pornographic and obscene”; “monetising directly her personality rights”; and “using her likeness and name to promote sale of merchandise or services” before it can take a decision accordingly.

Why are celebrities protecting their personality rights?

While personality rights rarely made headlines a decade ago, they have increasingly become a talking point with the rise of artificial intelligence. Images, voices, personas and other personality attributes available in the public domain are now being used to create deepfakes, morphed images, AI-generated content, unsolicited advertisements and fake brand endorsements. That not only misleads the fans of those celebrities, but also ends up tainting their reputation and brand image.

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Over the past few years, several celebrities have approached courts seeking protection of their personality rights. They include Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan, Nagarjuna, Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others.

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However, rather than imposing a blanket ban on fan clubs, the Delhi High Court is now asking celebrities to make more specific and reasonable claims, as seen in Janhvi’s case.

“I want you all (counsels) to assist me to give sanity to the concept of personality rights. It is going out of hand,” the judge said during the hearing.