‘Vulgar, obscene’: Why Honey Singh and Badshah’s ‘Vol 1’ song is facing Delhi HC ire

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed to take down and block the circulation of a song by singer and producer Honey Singh and rapper Badshah, with the court finding it “inappropriate” and “unacceptable” to even reproduce the name of the song in its order.

The order comes nearly two decades after the song was released and has been in circulation.

The order came in response to a petition by an organisation named Hindu Shakti Dal objecting to the ‘controversial’ song, which Singh had refrained from publicly admitting to have sung so far. The petition, however, claimed that Singh “recently during a concert… sung verses from his infamous song ‘Vol.1’, further confirming that the same was sung by him.”