Delhi HC closes Celina Jaitly’s plea over brother’s detention in UAE

The Delhi High Court on Monday closed proceedings on actor Celina Jaitly’s petition on her brother Vikrant Jaitly’s detention in the UAE and asked the Centre to continue to provide legal assistance to the retired major.

Observing that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has met Vikrant Jaitly nine times since his arrest, and the detainee has conveyed that decisions on his legal representation has to be made by his wife and not sister, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked the petitioner’s counsel, “What right do you have now?”

“It has come on record that the respondent (Ministry of External Affairs) is in active contact with Mr Jaitly. It also appears that consular access has been granted to Mr Jaitly. Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has interacted (with him) nine times,” the court said.