Delhi gangrape convicts hanged: Justice has been served, says Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and a few others reacted on Delhi gangrape convicts getting hanged. Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and a few others reacted on Delhi gangrape convicts getting hanged.

The four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case were hanged on Friday. With this, the Nirbhaya case has come to a close, and many believe that after eight years, ‘justice has been served’. Celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta and others took to Twitter to share their reaction to the hanging.

While Shraddha tweeted, “Finally #NirbhayaJustice”, Riteish shared, “#JusticeForNirbhaya My thoughts and prayers are with the parents, friends & loved ones of Nirbhaya. The wait has been long but the justice has been served.” He further wrote, “Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya”

Tamannaah Bhatia posted on Twitter, “Beginning the day with the incredible news that the #Nirbhayacase convicts are executed. Justice has been served.”

Raveena Tandon and Priety Zinta also shared their reactions on Twitter.

Beginning the day with the incredible news that the #Nirbhayacase convicts are executed. Justice has been served. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 20, 2020

#JusticeForNirbhaya My thoughts and prayers are with the parents, friends & loved ones of Nirbhaya. The wait has been long but the justice has been served. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 20, 2020

Good Riddance . The planet is less 4 monsters . 8 long years, the parents have waited for justice . High time we demand swift justice. We have finally put Nirbhaya to rest . 🙏🏻 https://t.co/QH4yB04imb — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 20, 2020

If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya🙏 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2020

Tamil actor Prasanna wrote on Twitter, “Finally #Nirbhaya will rest in peace! May the lesson be learnt and may our women live in peace with respect n dignity.”

