Delhi Elections 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha and others urge fans to vote

Delhi Assembly elections are taking place on Saturday and many film celebrities are urging the residents of the capital city to go out and vote. Taapsee Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha and others used their social media to request their fans to exercise their right to vote.

Taapsee Pannu shared a photo with her family with the caption, “‘Pannu Parivaar’ has voted. Have you ?”

“DELHI ELECTIONS …THE NATION WANTS TO KNOW ..GOVERNMENT WHICH DELIVERS or THE ONE WHICH DIVIDES .. MOTOR MOUTHS or MASTER MINDS .. #justasking all the best DELHI,” actor Prakash Raj shared on Twitter.

Anupam Kher, Richa Chadha, Neetu Chandra also took to social media to remind the citizens of their duty. Saqib Saleem shared on Twitter “Delhi sab AAP par hai .. Vote wisely!!!”

दिल्ली वालों, आज आप को वोट देने जाना है।

आज ‘आप’ को वोट देने जाना है ।। चलिए निकलिए, स्कूल बनवाने हैं, हस्पताल बनवाने हैं, सड़कें बनवानी हैं। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) February 8, 2020

दोस्तों, दिल्ली आ गया हूँ। अपनी सबसे बड़ी ताक़त, voting का इस्तेमाल करने और देश के लिए अपने सबसे important फ़र्ज़ को निभाने।

दिल्ली के दोस्तों, ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा तादाद में वोट करें कल। यही असली तरीक़ा है देश के लिए कुछ करने का। 🙏🙏🙏 — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) February 7, 2020

Meera Chopra wrote, “Delhi plz go out vote, and vote wisely. सिर्फ़ बातों के लिये नहीं, काम के लिये वोट करिए (Vote for work not for promises)”

Director Onir tweeted, “Good morning beautiful people. VOTE wise. Maintain peace and Stay Safe.”

