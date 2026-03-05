Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang’s mother passes away

Mirzapur and Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang’s mother, Madhuri Tailang, has passed away. The actor announced the passing of his mother through an emotional post on social media.

Sharing the photo of his mother, Rajesh wrote, “Jo iss duniya mein laai, aaj iss duniya se chali gayi. Maa nahin rahi(The one who brought me into this world has now left it. Mother is no more),” he wrote.

The last rites will be held today at 5 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in New Delhi.

About Rajesh Tailang’s family

Rajesh Tailang was born in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and grew up in a household closely connected to the arts. He is the brother of the late Sudhir Tailang, the renowned political cartoonist and Padma Shri awardee whose incisive work left a lasting imprint on Indian journalism.

Growing up, Tailang developed an early interest in cinema, influenced in part by his father’s love for classic films.

Hindi cinema’s iconic performers shaped his understanding of acting. “But my first major influence was Amitabh Bachchan. He is my icon even today. When eventually I got a better understanding of films, and I started doing theatre, I became a fan of Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and such people. I realised there is a lot of difference between their acting,” he told Indian Express.

Rajesh pursued acting and trained at the National School of Drama, one of India’s most prestigious theatre institutions. The experience helped shape his craft and laid the foundation for a career that would span theatre, film, and digital platforms.

A career built on nuanced performances

Tailang began performing at a young age and spent years in theatre before gradually transitioning to film and television. His journey on screen started with the iconic TV show Shanti, which aired between 1994 and 1997.

The show proved to be a turning point in his career and soon led to his first film opportunity in Govind Nihalani’s Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa.

One of his most celebrated performances came in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, where he portrayed Inspector Bhupendra Singh. The series went on to win the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

In addition to Delhi Crime, Tailang has been part of several notable projects in the streaming era. His appearances in Mirzapur and Bandish Bandits further strengthened his presence on digital platforms.

On the big screen, his filmography includes Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) and Mukkabaaz (2017).

Rajesh Tailang will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Film, which is slated for release in September this year.