Sequence of note | Delhi 6’s Dil Gira Dafatan: A dream sequence unlike any other

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Delhi 6 might not have been well-received by the audience, but it did contain a few gems. One of them being the dream song sequence featuring Abhishek Bachchan and other cast members. The track called “Dil Gira Dafatan” might possibly be the best dream sequence that Bollywood has seen in years.

The sequence plays out exactly like a ‘real dream.’ Abhishek’s NRI character Roshan, who is visiting his grandmother in Delhi, has a dream one day. And this act happens at a moment in the film when Roshan is coming to terms with his new life in Delhi 6. However, he has not left behind his aspirations and precious moments that he spent in the US. What we ultimately get in the track is the summation of these two worlds colliding beautifully.

AR Rahman’s exquisite music and Prasoon Joshi’s lovely lyrics lift the act by leaps and bounds, and what we finally get on screen is an accurate visual of how a person might dream. The colour palette is stunning and Roshan traverses two worlds at once in his dream. We see Sonam Kapoor’s character crossing the Times Square and a score of Roshan’s Delhi 6 neighbours worshipping a cow at the side of the crossing in NYC.

The editing by PS Bharathi and the cinematography by Binod Pradhan takes precedence here. During the entire duration of the song, I felt like I was watching an actual dream roll out in front of my eyes. The sequence also ends like a dream. Towards the end of the song, we see Sonam Kapoor’s character unmask a giant ape, which turns out to be Roshan (Abhishek Bachchan).

Bottomline: “Dil Gira Dafatan” is a great example of how a sequence can be elevated when every element of filmmaking comes together.