Deepti Naval says she stopped getting roles post marriage, reveals she went through depression: ‘It was as if my talent had been washed out…’

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, the star of the 80s, revealed that she went through depression when she stopped getting offers after her marriage. She said that she had to make the journey back to herself as an artiste.

Deepti Naval had made her debut with Shyam Benegal’s film Junoon in 1978 and later starred in several popular films including Saath Saath, Chashme Badoor, Kissi Se Na Kehna, Rang Birangi and Katha. Deepti married filmmaker Prakash Jha in 1985 but they got divorced later.

“I stopped getting roles when I got married. It was as if my talent had been completely washed out. That happened, I went through that phase. There were several years when I had no work. I didn’t know what was happening because I always saw myself as an artist. If you don’t get to work or create, then who are you? I had to find my way back. That was one of the things that caused me depression,” Deepti said at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022.

Deepti Naval also opened up about the changes in Bollywood and said that the film industry is reinventing itself and that owing to the involvement of casting directors, there is limited access to filmmakers. She also opened up about the prevalence of the casting couch and said that it was ‘always’ there, and addressed the discussion about insiders and outsiders. “You had to find your way in the industry by skirting around these issues. You knew it existed,” she concluded.