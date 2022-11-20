scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Deepti Naval says she stopped getting roles post marriage, reveals she went through depression: ‘It was as if my talent had been washed out…’

Deepti Naval also opened up about the changes in Bollywood and said that the film industry is reinventing itself and that owing to the involvement of casting directors, there is limited access to filmmakers.

Deepti NavalDeepti Naval talks about not getting offers after marriage (Photo: Instagram/ Deepti Naval)

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, the star of the 80s, revealed that she went through depression when she stopped getting offers after her marriage. She said that she had to make the journey back to herself as an artiste.

Deepti Naval had made her debut with Shyam Benegal’s film Junoon in 1978 and later starred in several popular films including Saath Saath, Chashme Badoor,  Kissi Se Na Kehna, Rang Birangi and Katha. Deepti married filmmaker Prakash Jha in 1985 but they got divorced later.

“I stopped getting roles when I got married. It was as if my talent had been completely washed out. That happened, I went through that phase. There were several years when I had no work. I didn’t know what was happening because I always saw myself as an artist. If you don’t get to work or create, then who are you? I had to find my way back. That was one of the things that caused me depression,” Deepti said at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022.

Also Read |Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval also opened up about the changes in Bollywood and said that the film industry is reinventing itself and that owing to the involvement of casting directors, there is limited access to filmmakers. She also opened up about the prevalence of the casting couch and said that it was ‘always’ there, and addressed the discussion about insiders and outsiders. “You had to find your way in the industry by skirting around these issues. You knew it existed,” she concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 11:22:26 am
Next Story

Pujara finally gets his hands on Arjuna award

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hansal mehta kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta feed each other cake as they wrap London schedule of their film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement