Deepti Naval shares deleted stanza from Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal

Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh starrer Saath Saath released in 1982. (Photo: Screengrab/Shemaroo/YouTube)

Much to the delight of her fans, veteran actor Deepti Naval on Wednesday shared a deleted stanza from Saath Saath song “Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal”. The Raman Kumar directorial starred Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh in the lead roles.

Naval took to her Facebook page and shared the video. She captioned it, “What a lovely stanza I discovered … didn’t even know it existed. How I wish it was picturized on Farooq and me!”

The deleted stanza included the lines – “Tum kisi aur ka muqaddar ho. Humne yeh kehke khud ko samjhaya. Zindagi dhoop, tum ghana saya.”

The video of the song has Jagjit Singh revealing that the aforementioned lines aren’t a part of the original song. It looks like the song was recorded at one of the concerts of the late singer, who treated the audience to the deleted stanza.

Kuldeep Singh’s composition “Tum Ko Dekha Toh Ye Khayal”, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, was crooned by real-life couple Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh.

