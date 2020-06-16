Deepti Naval shares a haunting poem in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Deepti Naval shared a poem that she wrote in the 90s which talks about her struggles with depression. (Photo: APH) Deepti Naval shared a poem that she wrote in the 90s which talks about her struggles with depression. (Photo: APH)

Veteran actor Deepti Naval shared her struggles with depression via an old poem in the wake of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

Naval, one of India’s finest talents and a champion of parallel cinema, on Monday posted on Facebook her poem, “Black Wind”, which she wrote in 1991 to describe her battle with mental illness.

“Dark days these… So much has been happening – mind has come to a point of stillness… Or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts – Yes, fighting… and like how.” Deepti shared alongside the poem.

She had earlier shared a tweet about her experience of working with Sushant.

Shocked beyond belief! The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is unbearable! Such a promising young talent, suddenly gone like this . . . I had done a scene where he played my son . . . interacted briefly. Such positive energy! This should never have happened! Never! RIP! — Deepti Naval (@DeeptiNaval) June 15, 2020

The 68-year-old actor then shared the link to the poem on Twitter as she tagged Sushant. Naval, who made her debut in Shyam Benegal’s 1978 Junoon, soon became one of the stars of the parallel film movement of the 1980s. She starred in films like Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee, Mirch Masala and Katha.

