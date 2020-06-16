scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

Deepti Naval shares a haunting poem in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Deepti Naval shared a poem she wrote years ago as she was struggling with depression.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: June 16, 2020 3:10:55 pm
Deepti Naval Deepti Naval shared a poem that she wrote in the 90s which talks about her struggles with depression. (Photo: APH)

Veteran actor Deepti Naval shared her struggles with depression via an old poem in the wake of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

Naval, one of India’s finest talents and a champion of parallel cinema, on Monday posted on Facebook her poem, “Black Wind”, which she wrote in 1991 to describe her battle with mental illness.

“Dark days these… So much has been happening – mind has come to a point of stillness… Or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts – Yes, fighting… and like how.” Deepti shared alongside the poem.

She had earlier shared a tweet about her experience of working with Sushant.

The 68-year-old actor then shared the link to the poem on Twitter as she tagged Sushant. Naval, who made her debut in Shyam Benegal’s 1978 Junoon, soon became one of the stars of the parallel film movement of the 1980s. She starred in films like Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee, Mirch Masala and Katha.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Keerthy Suresh looks intense in these Penguin stills

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement