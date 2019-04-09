Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone nails Laxmi Agarwal’s look as she shoots for Chhapaak in Delhi, see photos

Deepika Padukone is shooting for her upcoming project Chhapaak in New Delhi. The actor looks unrecognisable in her latest avatar.

Deepika Padukone Meghna Gulzar film Chhapaak
Chhapaak marks Deepika Padukone’s first project with Megha Gulzar. (Photo: APH Images)

Deepika Padukone, who plays Malti in her upcoming film Chhapaak, is making sure that she leaves no stone unturned in narrating the story of acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal. While we are yet to know more details about the film, Deepika is surely nailing the look. Recently, a few photos of the actor emerged from the shoot of the film in New Delhi. Our photographers on Tuesday caught Deepika shooting in a busy street market of the city. Wearing a salwar-kameez with a bag in her hand, Deepika looks unrecognisable.

In fact, in a few photos, she looks very similar to Laxmi Agarwal.

Check out the photos:

Deepika Padukone as Laxmi Agarwal
Deepika Padukone’s look as Laxmi Agarwal. (Photo: APH Images)
Deepika padukone plays laxmi agarwal in chhapaak
Deepika Padukone, as acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal, looks unrecognisable. (Photo: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak
Chhapaak is Deepika’s first production venture. (Photo: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone shoots for Chhapaak in Delhi
Deepika Padukone shooting for Chhapaak in a local market in New Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)
Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar
The film is a Meghna Gulzar directorial. (Photo: APH Images)

Deepika Padukone had shared the first poster of the film in March. She captioned the poster as, “A character that will stay with me forever…#Malti”

Laxmi Agarwal survived an acid attack at the age of 15. She was attacked by a man and his two friends because she refused to marry the former. Since the incident, she has been campaigning against acid violence and the sale of acid. She founded an organisation called Stop Sale Acid to achieve this goal. Laxmi Agarwal was bestowed with the 2014 International Women of Courage award by the then US First Lady Michelle Obama.

deepika padukone photos
Earlier, Deepika was seen shooting for the film in a college in New Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

Chhapaak, a Meghna Gulzar directorial, marks Deepika Padukone’s maiden project as a producer. She is co-producing the film under her banner Ka Productions.

The film will release on January 10 next year.

