Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s final wedding reception: Highlights

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their most awaited wedding reception on Saturday in in Mumbai. The reception was attended by a host of celebrities. Deepika and Ranveer, or DeepVeer as they are lovingly called by their fans, threw the party for their industry friends, as hardly anyone from Bollywood attended the wedding and other related festivities previously.
After reportedly being in a relationship for six years, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and November 15 in an Italian resort overlooking the picturesque Lake Como. Their first wedding reception was held in Bengaluru, which was graced by the who’s who of the sports world. After the Bengaluru reception, a wedding party was hosted by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani. Their second reception was held in Mumbai which was thrown primarily for Ranveer’s friends and family, industrialists and select journalists.
You are made for each other, says Shilpa Shetty
When Vidya met Jaya
Pooja Hegde is here!
Pooja Hegde arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Rohit Shetty is here!
Rohit Shetty arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kriti is here!
Kriti Sanon arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Bhavnanis are here!
Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ritika Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Mira Rajput is here!
Mira Rajput arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza is here!
Dia Mirza arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Karisma is here!
Karisma Kapoor arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Shah Rukh Khan is here!
Shah Rukh Khan arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kiran and Zoya are here!
Kiran Rao and Zoya Akhtar arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Diana is here!
Diana Penty arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Dhoni and Hardik are here!
MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Madhuri is here!
Madhuri Dixit arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Ambanis grace reception
Ambanis arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Bhumi is here!
Bhumi Pednekar arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Katrina is here!
Katrina Kaif arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Jacqueline is here!
Jacqueline Fernandez arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Malaika is here!
Malaika Arora arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Varun is here!
Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Arjun is here!
Arjun Kapoor arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Shilps Shetty is here!
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Anushka is here!
Anushka Sharma arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Bachchans in the house!
Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Bosco–Caesar are here!
Bosco–Caesar are among the guests at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception.
Honey Singh is here!
Honey Singh arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sidharth Malhotra is here!
Sidharth Malhotra arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Khushi & Anshula are here!
Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Aditya Roy Kapur is here!
Aditya Roy Kapur arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sonakshi is here!
Sonakshi Sinha arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor is here!
Janhvi Kapoor arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Farhan & Shibani are here!
Farhan Akhtar and rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kareena is here!
Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan is here!
Hrithik Roshan arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Waheeda Rehman is here!
Waheeda Rehman arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by APH Images)
Jeetendra is here!
Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Aftab Shivdasani is here!
Aftab Shivdasani arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Rani Mukerji is here!
Rani Mukerji arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kajal Aggarwal is here!
Kajal Aggarwal arrives for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Munnabhai reunion!
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi arrive for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)