Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s final wedding reception: Highlights

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their most awaited wedding reception on Saturday in in Mumbai. The reception was attended by a host of celebrities. Deepika and Ranveer, or DeepVeer as they are lovingly called by their fans, threw the party for their industry friends, as hardly anyone from Bollywood attended the wedding and other related festivities previously.

After reportedly being in a relationship for six years, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and November 15 in an Italian resort overlooking the picturesque Lake Como. Their first wedding reception was held in Bengaluru, which was graced by the who’s who of the sports world. After the Bengaluru reception, a wedding party was hosted by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani. Their second reception was held in Mumbai which was thrown primarily for Ranveer’s friends and family, industrialists and select journalists.