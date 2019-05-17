Celebrities at Cannes Film Festival LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone shares another look

The Cannes Film festival is underway and as it is one of the most prestigious film festivals around the world, it’s attended by the who’s who of the entertainment industry. Many Indian celebrities are attending the festival this year including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut among others. TV actor Hina Khan is also at the festival.

This is Priyanka Chopra’s first appearance at the festival’s red carpet. The actor has been posting many photos on her Instagram of Grace Kelly, Princess Diana from their visit to Cannes. Priyanka’s recent appearance at the Met Gala left everyone in awe. The actor is known for her glamorous red carpet outfits and it can be safely said that at the festival, she will leave everyone in awe.

Aishwarya Rai has been walking the red carpet at Cannes for over a decade. Sonam Kapoor, too, has made quite a statement at Cannes in the past. The actor visits the festival as a part of a beauty brand.

Kangana Ranaut is visiting the festival for the second time.