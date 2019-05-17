Toggle Menu
Celebrities at Cannes Film Festival LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone shares another lookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/deepika-priyanka-kangana-cannes-film-festival-day-4-live-updates-5733413/

Celebrities at Cannes Film Festival LIVE UPDATES: Deepika Padukone shares another look

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and many other Indian celebrities are attending the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

deepika padukone cannes
Deepika Padukone attends Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Film festival is underway and as it is one of the most prestigious film festivals around the world, it’s attended by the who’s who of the entertainment industry. Many Indian celebrities are attending the festival this year including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut among others. TV actor Hina Khan is also at the festival.

This is Priyanka Chopra’s first appearance at the festival’s red carpet. The actor has been posting many photos on her Instagram of Grace Kelly, Princess Diana from their visit to Cannes. Priyanka’s recent appearance at the Met Gala left everyone in awe. The actor is known for her glamorous red carpet outfits and it can be safely said that at the festival, she will leave everyone in awe.

Aishwarya Rai has been walking the red carpet at Cannes for over a decade. Sonam Kapoor, too, has made quite a statement at Cannes in the past. The actor visits the festival as a part of a beauty brand.

Kangana Ranaut is visiting the festival for the second time.

Live Blog

Follow this blog on all the updates from Cannes Film Festival

Kangana Ranaut in Cannes

Kangana Ranaut is attending the 72nd Cannes Film festival alongside many other film celebrities.

Check out Deepika's latest look here

Deepika Padukone's third look from her second day at Cannes.

Deepika Padukone's latest look from Cannes

Deepika shared her latest look from the festival on her social media.

Deepika Padukone shares another look from Cannes

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share another look from the festival.

Kangana Ranaut stuns at the ongoing festival

This is Kangana's second consecutive visit to the Cannes Film Festival. She also spoke at the Indian pavilion at the festival alongside Prasoon Joshi.

Deepika Padukone shares another look from Cannes

Deepika Padukone shared her second look from her Day 2 at Cannes Film Festival on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white"

Hina Khan has already made her Cannes debut. The actor is at Cannes 2019 to unveil the first look of her short film Lines. Hina is in France with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She has also been invited to participate in a session by the India pavilion where she will be joined by the likes of Prasoon Joshi and Ekta Kapoor among others.

The 72nd edition of Cannes International Film Festival began on May 14 and will continue until May 25. Music composer AR Rahman is also attending the festival.

Actor Mallika Sherawat will also be walking the red carpet. TV and film actor Kashmera Shah is also attending the festival. Shah is attending the festival in the capacity of a director. Filmmaker and composer Vignesh Shivn is also in Cannes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 After Pack Up: Kishore Kumar songs and cooking help Apurva Asrani unwind
2 Shah Rukh Khan shoots with David Letterman for Netflix special
3 De De Pyaar De movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Sonu Sood praises the film