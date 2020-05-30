Deepika Padukone shares a sneak peek from her family group chat, reveals Ranveer Singh’s nickname

Deepika Padukone has Ranveer Singh’s contact saved as “Handsome” on her phone. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram) Deepika Padukone has Ranveer Singh’s contact saved as “Handsome” on her phone. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s recent interview with the Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has been receiving a lot of love from not only his fans but also his family. Deepika Padukone, on Friday, shared a screenshot of her family’s group chat in which her father and veteran badminton player Prakash Padukone, along with Ranveer’s father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, praised the actor’s candid chat.

The screenshot has Prakash Padukone saying, “Very candid and informative. Very well spoken” while Ranveer’s father wrote, “Lively interview… happy and fun.” Replying to both the responses, Ranveer (named Handsome in the screenshot) wrote, “Oh good. Nice to have this feedback.”

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “And this is how we roll… Whenever anyone in the family has a big day, the rest of us tune in. Like in the case above. Everyone appreciated an interview my husband did recently. Similarly there are times when we get pulled up or get given feedback on what we could have done differently or better. And that to us is the most valuable!”

Also read | Ranveer Singh: Would have been lost without Deepika

On the other hand, WWE star and actor John Cena also dropped an appreciation post for Ranveer Singh. The photo read Stone Cold Singh,” which left Ranveer laughing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.